UNI looks to end skid at Evansville

Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson remains pleased with the effort despite a three game losing skid. The Panthers take an 8-6 Missouri Valley Conference record on the road to Evansville tonight.

Jacobson says the Panthers need to eliminate defensive mistakes at crunch time.

“Offensively we have been good enough to win each of the last three games”, said Panther coach Ben Jacobson. “Defensively we are giving up too much and just making it too challenging right now.”

The Panthers beat the Aces 72-55 in Cedar Falls back in early December. Evansville is 0-14 in the Valley.

-story by Darin Svenson at KDEC