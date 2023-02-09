Iowa visits No. 1 Purdue

The Iowa Hawkeye men face a difficult task when they take a 7-5 Big Ten record on the road to top ranked Purdue tonight. Boilermaker seven-four junior center Zach Edey is averaging better than 22 points and 13 rebounds.

“You have to be careful because you can sellout on him and they can make 15 threes on you”, said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. “You have to be able to guard the paint. You have got to be able to guard the perimeter and guard the drive if you are going to beat this team.”

Purdue is 11-2 in the Big Ten and coming off a loss at rival Indiana.