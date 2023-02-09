No. 5 Hawkeye women visit No. 2 Indiana

A top five women’s clash in Big Ten action takes place in Bloomington tonight when fifth ranked Iowa visits number two Indiana. This game will feature two of the top post players in the country. Hoosier senior Mackenzie Holmes is averaging 22 points per game and shooting just under 70 percent while Hawkeye senior Monika Czinano averages just over 18 points and is connecting on 67 percent of her shots.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder says improved perimeter shooting has made Indiana one of the best teams in the country.

“They are just a better three point shooting team than they were”, said Bluder. “That was their Achilles heel before was their three point shot. Now, they are shooting very, very well from three.”

Indiana is 12-1 in Big Ten play. Iowa is 11-1.