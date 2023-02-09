Remains of Monticello seaman killed a Pearl Harbor returning home to Iowa

The remains of a Monticello seaman who died in World War Two are coming back to Iowa for burial.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Navy Seaman First Class Donald A. Stott was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on December 7th, 1941. The Oklahoma quickly capsized, and Stott was among 429 crewmen who died.

His remains were buried along with other unknowns in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. New methods that include DNA were later used to identify his remains, and they will be buried in Monticello on March 25th.