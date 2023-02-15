Central Iowa job fair targets those with criminal records

The REFORM Alliance Iowa and Greater Des Moines Partnership are holding a unique job fair in central Iowa today.

Organizer, Kameron Middlebrooks, says the event is for those who have a criminal record. “It’s targeting justice-impacted individuals, so those that have some type of background, but it is open to all. And we’re really excited we have about ten to 12 employers that are willing and ready to hire folks that are just as impacted,” he says.

Middlebrooks says they will also have several community organizations there to help to provide free career development and job readiness resources to those seeking a job. “Helping folks build out their resumes, we’ll have a men’s and women’s closet for folks to get suited and booted. We’ll have free haircuts free makeup, and we’ll also have an opportunity for folks to start the process to expunge their records as well,” Middlebrooks says.

Having a criminal record can make it difficult for people who want to turn things around. “I think it is a hurdle that many of them face. You know, not having the opportunity to even be with an employer that’s willing or ready to hire them is an issue,” Middlebrooks says. “But in addition to that, you know, making sure that they look the part, making sure that they have the skills to talk about some of the offenses that they may have had. You know, those are hurdles that many folks face to overcome some of the struggles that they’ve had in the past.”

Middlebrooks says he has been all over the state and has seen a lot of success stories from those who get a chance to turn things around. “When you get somebody who has been justice impacted, and they get the chance to get that opportunity. They’re more than grateful, right? When they see a company that’s willing to afford them up that opportunity, not only are they going to eventually be loyal to that company, but you know, they understand they have the ability to thrive, right?,” he says. “Because we’re talking about folks that have been told ‘no’ so many times. So when they do get that, ‘yes’, not only are they excited to start the next chapter in their lives, but now they have an opportunity to build that financial security that they need for themselves and their families.”

Some of the state’s largest employers are taking part in the event, which begins at noon and runs until 6 p-m at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.