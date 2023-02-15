Former Vice President Pence holding parental rights rally in Cedar Rapids

Former Vice President Mike Pence is hosting an event in Cedar Rapids this afternoon focused on parental rights. Pence addressed the same topic this morning in Minneapolis.

“Radical gender ideology has seeped into our classrooms,” Pence said, “teaching children to hate their own bodies and furthering the notion that it’s possible to transition from one gender to another.”

As Pence was speaking in Minnesota, a federal judge in St. Paul was hearing the lawsuit filed by a group of Iowa parents. They object to a Linn-Mar school district policy that lets students ask for a gender support plan at school without notifying parents.

“You do not craft a gender transition plan for my child without my knowledge or consent,” Pence said. “I believe the American people believe that.”

Pence, who is expected to launch a 2024 presidential campaign soon, formed a group called Advancing American Freedom last year. The organization plans to hold events like the one today in Cedar Rapids and air messages on digital platforms and perhaps buy ads on Iowa radio and TV stations. According to Pence, it’s a response to parents who feel helpless in objecting to “radical left” policies in schools.

“We owe our children and our grandchildren an America where parents guide the choices of our children at home

and at school,” Pence said in Minnesota.

A coalition of groups are holding a counter rally in Cedar Rapids in support of transgender students. Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart said Pence is pushing a “harmful” agenda that “bullies…the most vulnerable in our communities.”

(By Minnesota News Network’s Bill Werner and Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson)