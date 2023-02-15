Monroe County man dies while serving prison term for killing brother

A Monroe County man who was convicted of killing his brother has died after serving ten years of a 50-year prison sentence.

The Department of Corrections says 85-year-old Richard Davis died from natural causes Monday in prison hospice. Davis was charged with first-degree murder, but found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his brother Gary in February of 2011 at Gary’s home.

Gary Davis, who was 60 when he died, was a doctor in Albia, and media reports say the shooting came after a dispute between the two over a family farm operation.