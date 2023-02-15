State wrestling tournament opens with a new format

The state wrestling tournament is underway in Des Moines and a new format has been well received. The dual tournament was moved to early February at Xtream Arena in Coralville. Since 2012 it had been held the day before the start of the traditional tournament in Wells Fargo Arena and many coaches were reluctant to expose their top wrestlers to injury a day before the individual tournament.

“It was full blown our number ones against your number ones and even in the consolation side of things the best guys were wrestling three times and I think it was great”, said Lewie Curtis, wrestling administrator for the Iowa High School Athletic Association. “Coaches were out there to win, every single one of them.”

This year’s traditional tournament features an expanded bracket of 24 competitors in each weight class. That means an additional 336 wrestlers will compete this week.

“Already I have heard from two of three different schools that haven’t had state qualifiers in five or six years and they have somebody down here”, added Curtis. “I love having more kids involved and more schools involved.”

Championship matches are Saturday night.