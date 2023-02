The Iowa Hawkeye men are at home in Big Ten play tonight to host Ohio State. The Buckeyes have lost 11 of their last 12 games. Their only win during that span was a 93-77 victory over the Hawkeyes last month.

“Obviously they have our attention”, said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. “They are in the fight everyday and it is a team we have the utmost respect for.”

The Hawkeyes are 8-6 in conference play