The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested the Kingsley police chief Wednesday on five charges.

The DCI says the Hinton police department requested an investigation of Kingsley chief James Dunn on February 13th. Dunn was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of falsely obtaining criminal intelligence, non-felonious misconduct in office, and one count of stalking.

The DCI says the investigation is ongoing, and no other information is being released at this time.