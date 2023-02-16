Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Sports / MVC lead on the line as UNI women host Illinois State

MVC lead on the line as UNI women host Illinois State

By

Tanya Warren

First place in the Missouri Valley women’s basketball race will be on the line tonight in Cedar Falls when UNI hosts Illinois State.

Both teams are 12-2 in the Valley and the Panthers won the first meeting 74-64 back on New Years Day.

“They are a lot different and we are a lot different but yet we are really similar”, said Panther coach Tanya Warren. “They score in a variety and they are going to make you play toward your weaknesses. What a fun game.”

The Panthers are riding a five game winning streak and are 17-6 overall.

 