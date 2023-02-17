John Deere reports an increase in first quarter revenue

Iowa’s largest manufacturing employer is reporting a stellar first quarter of the fiscal year.

Deere and Company reports net income for the first quarter of $1.9 billion, that’s up just over a billion from the first quarter a year ago. Quad Cities-based Deere also reports worldwide revenues rose 32%, while net sales hit $11.4 billion, compared to $8.5 billion the year before.

A statement from Deere chairman and CEO John May said that the company’s “performance is a reflection of favorable market fundamentals and healthy demand for equipment as well as solid execution on the part of employees, dealers, and suppliers.”