Investigator offering reward for information on missing anchor Jodi Huisentruit

A new reward is being offered in the cold case of a missing Mason City TV anchor.

A private investigator is putting up $25,000 for information that reveals the remains of Jodi Huisentruit. She disappeared in June of 1995 on her way to work at KIMT. Evidence suggests she was abducted in the parking lot of her apartment complex, but in the nearly 28 years since Huisentruit vanished, no arrests have been made.

The investigator, Steve Ridge, says the offer does not stipulate that an arrest or conviction has to be made to collect the reward. Ridge says he’s hoping the new offer is enough to encourage someone who knows something to come forward.