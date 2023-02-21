Iowa State sweeps Big 12 weekly women’s awards

A big week on the court for the 20th ranked Iowa State women led to a collection of accolades off the court as Ashley Joens earned her third Big 12 Player of the Week of the season, while Denae Fritz became a two-time winner of the Big 12 Freshman of the Week Award.

Joens now sits alone in Big 12 history for career Big 12 Player of the Week awards, now boasting 13 for her career. Against then-No. 17 Texas last Monday, she notched a game-high 24 points, while also grabbing eight rebounds and a pair of steals in the Cyclones’ 66-61 win over the Longhorns. In Saturday’s double overtime win at Baylor, Joens rose to the occasion in the bonus periods, scoring 13 of her 27 points in the extra 10 minutes. She also got her 10th double-double of the season with 11 rebounds and dished out four assists in the 81-77 victory.

Fritz was in double figures in both games this past week. In her 10-point outing against Texas, she also had seven rebounds and three blocks. At Baylor, she played a career-high 45 minutes in the double-OT contest and finished with 12 points (including three 3-pointers) and grabbing seven rebounds.