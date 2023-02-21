No. 6 Iowa women visit No. 7 Maryland

The sixth ranked Iowa Hawkeye women will need to beat a pair of top ten foes this week to grab a share of the Big Ten regular season title. The Hawkeyes visit seventh rated Maryland tonight and need a victory to set up a Sunday showdown against second ranked Indiana. The Hawkeyes are second in the league race at 14-2. Maryland is a game back at 13-3.

“They have not lost since we beat them at our place”, said Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. “It will be an amazing game and I think they will have a good environment again.”

The Hawkeyes beat the Terps 96-82 in Iowa City earlier this month.

Iowa enters having won 11 of its last 12 games.

“We feel really lucky to be at this point right now and are really excited for it”, said Hawkeye guard Kate Martin. ” I think our mindset is better than it has been all season.”