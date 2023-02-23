Study details state economic impact from U-I, ISU, UNI

A new study shows the three state universities add $14.9 billion to the state economy.

The study from the labor market analytics firm Lightcast shows the contributions from the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa were equal to approximately 7.1% of the total gross state product of the state. The study notes university activity supports 198,837 jobs in the state, which is one out of 10 jobs in Iowa, and returns nearly three dollars for every taxpayer dollar spent.

The study also outlines the impact of student education, alumni, and extension and outreach services. The universities have touted their impact on the state as they seek more state dollars from the legislature and governor.

You can see more details on the report here.: https://www.iowaregents.edu/reports/economic-impact-reports-fy-2021-22