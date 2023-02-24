State will stop requiring COVID test reports in April

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says it will no longer require the reporting of positive COVID-19 tests on April 1st.

The department started taking test reports in March of 2020 as the pandemic hit Iowa. The Department announcement says since the development and widespread availability of rapid in-home tests this type of reporting no longer accurately reflects the prevalence of the virus in the state.

The announcement says the Public Health Division will continue to review and analyze COVID-19 and other health data from several sources. State Medical Director Robert Kruse said in a statement with the announcement: “It’s important for Iowans to know that the Public Health Division will monitor the virus, just as we do for other respiratory illnesses. The Public Health Division will continue to work collaboratively with our local health departments, healthcare partners in the state, and partners at the federal level.”

TestIowa at Home will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing for Iowans through the end of 2023.