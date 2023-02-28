Des Moines woman going to prison for helping husband make child pornography

A central Iowa woman will spend 45 years in a federal prison for helping her husband create child pornography.

Court documents show 33-year-old Ashley Marie Butler of Des Moines helped her husband Shane Butler create child pornography at least three times by recording a video as he sexually abused a minor child. Investigators say they found the videos on the couple’s cell phones. Ashley Butler was sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy to produce porn and 15 years for production of child porn. Those sentences to be served consecutively.

Shane Butler was also sentenced to 45 years in prison.