Iowa State stumbles in home finale

Iowa State faltered late and West Virginia spoiled Senior Night. The Mountaineers used a late 9-0 run to beat the Cyclones 72-69, handing them their fourth straight loss.

The Cyclones have lost six of their last seven games to fall to 8-9 in the Big-12.

“They should be disappointed and that disappointment should lead us to working really hard so we don’t feel like that in that locker room again”, said Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger. “Nobody feels sorry for us. We know the league that we play in is really good and we have got to be better.”

The Cyclones visit seventh ranked Baylor on Saturday to close the regular season.