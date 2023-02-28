Iowa’s Anthony named B1G Player of the Week

Iowa utility player Keaton Anthony has been named the Big Ten Baseball Player of the Week. This is the first Player of the Week honor for Anthony, and seventh Big Ten weekly honor overall.

The Hoschton, Georgia, native hit .429 at the Round Rock Classic, tallying six hits and scoring five runs in leading Iowa to a 2-1 record. Anthony slugged 1.000 with two doubles and two home runs in the three games. He hit one blast in Iowa’s 12-4 win over No. 1 LSU and a game-winning home run in the top of the ninth in the 6-5 win over Kansas State.

Anthony also threw 3 1/3 innings on the mound striking out three.