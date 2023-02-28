Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is B1G Player of the Year

Iowa junior Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Player of the Year.

This season, Clark is the only player in the nation with more than 750 points, 210 rebounds, 210 assists, and 30 steals. Clark was a unanimous selection from the coaches and media as an All-Big Ten first teamer. She is also the first Big Ten women’s basketball player to be named player of the year in back-to-back years since Iowa’s Megan Gustafson.

Iowa has earned five of the last six Big Ten Player of the Year awards. She is the 10th player in Big Ten history to earn honors in consecutive seasons.