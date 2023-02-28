Iowa’s Clark garners another B1G honor

Iowa junior Caitlin Clark has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week.

This marks Clark’s 18th weekly award from the conference, which is third-most in conference history. She has garnered weekly honors six times this season which is a conference best.

Clark led the Hawkeyes to their fourth AP Top 10 win of the season versus No. 2 Indiana. She registered 34 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists including a buzzer beating 3-pointer to win. It was her 12th career 30-point performance against an AP-ranked opponent. It was Clark’s 15th game this season with +25 points, +5 rebounds, +5 assists which is a NCAA best. Against Maryland, Clark netted a team-best 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.