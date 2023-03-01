Caleb Grill dismissed from Iowa State basketball team

Iowa State will finish the basketball season without senior guard Caleb Grill. The school announced Grill is no longer with the team for failure to meet the program’s expectations.

“We hold our players to high standards and there are expectations that our student-athletes are held accountable for,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said.

Grill appeared in 25 games with 22 starts, this season. He averaged 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game and has been deaing with a back injury.

The Cyclones have lost six of their last seven games and take an 8-9 Big 12 record to play at seventh ranked Baylor on Saturday in their regular season finale.