Drake’s Tucker DeVries named Missouri Valley Player of the Year

Drake sophomore Tucker DeVries has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year. DeVries averaged 19 points and more than five and a half rebounds for a Bulldog team that finished the regular season 24-7 overall and 15-5 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Drake opens the Valley Tournament in St. Louis Friday night.

“I would love nothing more than for these seniors to go out the right way”, said DeVries. “They have done a lot and deserve everything that comes their way.”

DeVries becomes the sixth Bulldog to win the Larry Bird Trophy and the first since Adam Emmenecker in 2008.