EPA rule allowing year-round E15 sales in Midwest

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing a rule to let E-15 be sold year round in the Midwest — starting in 2024.

Governor Reynolds said in a written statement that she is “thrilled” the EPA has approved the waiver she and the governors of seven other Midwest states requested, but Reynolds said year round sales of E-15 should begin this summer. She called the delay “unacceptable” and plans seek another waiver.

Reynolds is scheduled to speak this morning to the National Ethanol Conference in Florida. Farm groups and the renewable fuels industry say waiting another 14 months for higher blends of ethanol to be sold year round injects uncertainty into the corn and ethanol markets.