Iowa-based UnityPoint in merger talks with New Mexico health system

Executives with a major health care provider in Iowa and Illinois are exploring a merger with a New Mexico health care system.

Des Moines-based UnityPoint Health and Presbyterian Healthcare Services in Albuquerque have signed a letter of intent to create a parent organization to manage the system, but keep the brand names on current facilities.

Four million patients are currently served by the two health care systems and 40,000 people are on the combined payrolls, including nearly 3000 physicians. UnityPoint Health and Presbyterian Healthcare currently operate more than 40 hospitals and hundreds of clinics.

In late 2019, UnityPoint and South Dakota based Sanford Health ended months of negotiations and called off merger talks.

“UnityPoint Health and Presbyterian are two organizations rooted in similar values,” Clay Holderman, president and CEO, UnityPoint Health, said in a written statement. “By lowering administrative costs, building new capabilities and increasing investments in innovation and clinical excellence, our intent is to help improve affordability and accessibility of care. We’re excited about the unique possibilities ahead.”