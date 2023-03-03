Fundraising underway for bronze markers at historic southeast Iowa graveyard

Preservationists are raising money to buy historical markers for the 182-year-old Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk.

The bronze markers will indicate the historic figures buried there, which include a U.S. Supreme Court justice, a black abolitionist, and a Union Army general who became one of the first Republicans elected to Congress.

Iowa Historical Society President Angela Gates says members launched the initiative as a way to share history with the community.

“You go into the cemetery and you just kind of walk around and you see the markers and you don’t recognize the history behind them,” Gates says.

The Lee County Historical Society hopes to raise $5,000 for the markers that would be placed throughout the grounds. Donations can be made by contacting the group.

Oakland Cemetery, which opened in 1851, is located on 40 acres adjacent to the Keokuk National Cemetery.

(By Will Buss, Tri States Public Radio)