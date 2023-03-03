Iowans are encouraged to switch off their phones for five days

This first Friday in March is considered the National Day of Unplugging, where people are encouraged to disconnect from digital distractions.

Monique Moore of Urbandale is urging Iowans to join her in what’s called Phones Down For Five, where everyone takes a break from their phones for five days, five hours or even five minutes in order to reset our relationship with technology.

“The experience is really intended to help people understand if they are addicted to their device and to develop healthier habits with their devices,” Moore says. “Technology isn’t a bad thing. It’s just when we get over-consumed with a technology, it takes us away from those other things that are also important in our lives.”

Moore is the West Iowa Director of Sales for USCellular. So why is she trying to get people not to use the company’s products for any period of time?

“As a technology company, we understand that the technology is important,” Moore says, “but we also understand how important it is to step away from our phones to connect to the people and the moments that matter most.”

Moore is pledging to power down her device for five days, but acknowledges she may still have to use it for work emergencies.

“I’m not going to use my phone for anything that isn’t absolutely necessary during that time,” Moore says. “Social media, I’m definitely giving it up, and rather than spending time scrolling, I’m going to spend more time with my kids, get outside and try to do some things I can’t do if I’m stuck in my phone.”

She says a recent study finds the average American spends more than five hours per day on their phones.