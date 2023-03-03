Reynolds re-nominates Iowa businessman to Board of Regents

Governor Kim Reynolds is appointing a central Iowa businessman to the board that governs the three state universities.

Former Governor Terry Branstad nominated Robert Cramer to the Board of Regents in 2013, but Cramer lost a confirmation vote in the state senate when Democrats held the majority. Republicans now have a super majority of 34 seats and 34 “yes” votes are what it takes to win confirmation to state boards and commissions.

Cramer, who earned a degree in construction engineering from Iowa State University, finished second in a Republican congressional primary in 2014. His name is among a long list of Iowans Governor Reynolds is nominating for positions on state boards and commissions.

She has re-nominated Nancy Dunkel of Dyersville and Sherry Bates of Scranton to the Board of Regents. Bates is currently the board’s president pro tem.