State archery tournament is on target this weekend

The Iowa high school girls’ basketball tournament isn’t the only tournament underway in Des Moines this weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday, the Iowa State Fairgrounds is the setting for the state archery tournament.

It’s gathering some 2,200 students from more than 125 schools across Iowa. It’s the largest youth archery tournament in the state.

Participation in the program has bounded since its start in 2006, drawing more than 4,500 students this year.

Organizers say archery is a great youth sport because there are no limitations and students of all physical and athletic abilities can take part — and succeed.

Students will be aiming for thousands of dollars in college scholarships, as well as thousands of dollars in archery equipment for their schools.