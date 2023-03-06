Iowans continue to turn out as volunteers

Iowa ranks as one of the nation’s top states for volunteerism and as more Iowans leave the workforce or retire, they’re encouraged to stay active by finding a new passion through the giving of their time.

Atalaya Sergi, director of the AmeriCorps Seniors program, says older Iowans can draw on a wealth of experience from decades in a wide array of professions. Sergi says, “They give their time and their energy, their gifts and talents that they have developed over the years and focus on something that is a local challenge.”

AmeriCorps Seniors matches more than 170,000 older people nationwide with service opportunities every year, and studies find the benefits of volunteerism go well beyond the good being done in the community. Sergi says volunteers who devote 100 hours or more per year are most likely to experience health benefits themselves.

“Eighty-eight percent of volunteers reported a decrease in feelings of isolation, 84% reported improved or stable health at a time when we would anticipate that their health would be declining,” Sergi says, “and we know that through other research, states with higher rates of volunteerism have lower incidence of heart disease.”

Here in Iowa, there are hundreds of volunteering options for seniors, and the program lets them choose how they’d like to give back.

“You can mentor and tutor children, helping them learn to read, helping them gain a deeper understanding of math and science concepts,” Sergi says. “You might want to support a homebound, older adult to live independently in their home, helping them with minor household chores, making sure that they’re getting to their appointments or staying connected.”

Other options include supporting families or veterans in need, and helping the homeless or the hungry through food banks or shelters. A recent federal survey ranked Iowa the number-four state in the country for volunteerism, with more than 40-percent of Iowans donating their time, well above the national average of around 30%.

The Corporation for National and Community Service says Iowans are very generous with their giving, donating more than 75-million hours of their time with an annual economic impact of nearly $2-billion.