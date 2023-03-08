Grocery chain offers advice on losing weight

Studies find most new year’s resolutions fail after a few weeks as it takes around two months for a new routine to take hold.

Now that we’re into March, many Iowans who resolved to lose weight in 2023 have either abandoned the idea or they’re well on the way to succeeding. Teequa Knapp, a registered dietitian at the West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee supermarket chain, says she and her counterparts are ready to offer advice now — and at any time of the year.

“We know that if you choose protein and vegetables with your healthy desserts, or with your desserts, that you’re going to feel better,” Knapp says, “so that is very important in making sure you’re stabilizing blood sugars and your energy levels as well.” She says the chain’s team of nutrition experts is passionate about empowering Iowans to take the next step toward health and wellness goals.

You can schedule sessions directly with a dietitian in your town. “Tell them your story, tell them your challenges,” Knapp says. “That dietitian is able to really connect with you and see what are your goals and then personalize a plan for you and really get you going from that.”

Knapp says there are all sorts of programs available, like individual nutrition counseling, meal planning, nutrition store tours and classes. She says the dietitians will give you practical tips for making lasting changes. “Maybe you were just diagnosed with diabetes or heart health or cholesterol or something like that,” Knapp says. “We have so many topics from kidney disease to food allergies to eating on a budget to food and fitness or just general nutrition.”

In addition to free Omega-3 index screenings, Hy-Vee also offers “Healthie” accounts, allowing you to connect with a registered dietitian from your computer, tablet or smartphone.