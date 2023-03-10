Hawkeyes must wait after early exit

After a short stay in Chicago the Iowa basketball team must wait until Sunday to learn its NCAA fate. The Hawkeyes lost to Ohio State Thursday afternoon 73-69 at the Big Ten Tournament. Senior center Filip Rebraca led the Hawkeyes with 20 points. Iowa was hoping for another lengthy run after winning the conference tournament a year ago. Instead, they will get added time off.

“I guess it is a plus we will be getting more rest this year but we never want that”, said Rebraca. “We always want to be playing for a championship on Sunday.”

The Hawkeyes are 19-13.