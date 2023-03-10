Iowa State plays Kansas in Big 12 semis

Iowa State plays top seeded Kansas tonight in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. The Cyclones advanced with a 78-72 win over Baylor Thursday afternoon. It was their third win of the season over the 10th ranked Bears. Gabe Kalscheur led a balanced efforet with 24 points. The Cyclones had four players in double figures.

“We’ve got all hands on deck right now”, said Cyclone coach T.J. Otzelberger. “This is the time of the year you want to be the most together and we have a lot of guys trhat want to step up and help this team win.”

Kansas is coming off a quarterfinal round victory over West Virginia.