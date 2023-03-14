Former state trooper given probation for hitting motorcyclist

A former State Trooper is sentenced to two years probation after admitting to a civil rights violation.

Fifty-eight-year-old Robert James Smith pleaded guilty in September of last year to pulling over a motorcyclist in 2017 who was allegedly speeding on Interstate 80 in Cedar County. The former trooper admitted to intentionally striking the motorcyclist on the chin with his open palm as the man stood with his hands in the air.

Video of the stop showed the man falling back over the motorcycle after being struck. Smith was fined $7,500 along with the sentence of two-years probation.