Davenport chiropractor accused of illegally obtaining pandemic relief

A Davenport chiropractor is facing several charges for allegedly illegally obtaining federal pandemic relief.

Information from the U.S. Attorney’s office says 51-year-old Jason Rannfeldt is facing 14 charges including bank fraud and money laundering. Court documents show he operated the Rannfeldt Clinic and claimed to own and operate four other businesses for which he submitted 11 false claims for Paycheck Protection Program loan applications.

Prosecutors say he received or attempted to receive $1.1 million in PPP loans using false documents. The information says he also falsely obtain a mortgage loan of more than $588,000. A trial date has not yet been set.