Keokuk trying to find tenants for downtown properties

City boosters are offering a free tour of Keokuk’s vacant and underused downtown commercial properties next week, hoping to lure developers, entrepreneurs, investors and residents.

Kira Kruszynski, director of Main Street Keokuk, is calling it the “Imagine the Possibilities Tour.” She says the goal is to help attract more potential business and development to the city’s downtown.

“We have had a lot of new businesses opening recently in the downtown,” Kruszynski says. “We’ve also had a lot of businesses moving around. We’ve had just a couple of closures.” She says they’ll be showing off properties for sale or lease along and near Keokuk’s Main Street.

The tour is scheduled for Wednesday (March 22nd) from 3-6 p.m.

(By Will Buss, Tri States Public Radio)