Mystery substance sends inmate, three prison staff to hospital

An investigation is underway after a weekend incident at the Anamosa State Penitentiary sent four people to the hospital.

The Department of Corrections reports an inmate had a medical emergency late Saturday night. The unidentified inmate was found unresponsive in his cell.

It appeared the inmate was under the influence of an unknown substance, though nothing suspicious was found nearby.

A short time later, three of the prison staff members who had cared for the inmate fell ill.

The anti-overdose drug Narcan was administered to the inmate and two of the staffers.

All four were taken to the hospital. All four were treated and later released.