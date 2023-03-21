ISU Extension course provides info on becoming a beekeeper

Many people in Iowa are buzzing about beekeeping and producing their own honey, and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering an introductory course next week.

Stephanie Harrington, the extension’s natural resources program coordinator, says “Beekeeping 101” offers a look at the fascinating practice of creating habitats and caretaking for one of Iowa’s most important pollinators. “This class has been designed for people that are really interested in doing beekeeping maybe as a hobby,” Harrington says, “maybe as a side business in their backyard, or are just interested in it and want to know a little bit more about what exactly it all entails.”

There are nearly 5,000 beekeepers in Iowa. Harrington says the two-hour class is a great place to start, whether you’re considering beekeeping for a potential career or just as a hobby. “It does take a lot of time investment. It takes a lot of financial investment,” Harrington says. “This course is just a quick course to kind of give people a broad overview of what kind of materials they would need to invest in, what kind of time it’s going to require of them, so they can make a really informed decision if this will be right for them.”

The course will be held next Monday (March 27th) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Polk County Extension office in Altoona. Registration is required by this Thursday, March 23rd.