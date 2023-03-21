Reynolds says she has obligation to hit pause on transgender care for minors

Governor Kim Reynolds says she intends to sign legislation to prohibit Iowa doctors from performing gender transition surgeries or prescribing puberty blockers to minors.

“Protecting our children against uncertain science,” Reynolds said during a news conference Tuesday. “These are irreversible therapies and procedures.”

Reynolds told reporters she won’t be surprised if there’s a lawsuit filed as soon as she signs the bill, but the governor said she has “an obligation…to hit pause” until there’s more data about the long term effects of childhood gender transitions.

“We say kids can’t drink until a certain age. We say kids can’t smoke until a certain age. We say you can’t have sex with minors,” Reynolds said .”…We say you can’t get married until a certain age.”

The American Medical Association, a recent letter to governor, said it’s “inappropriate and harmful” for any state to “limit the range of care for transgender children.” The parents of some transgender kids have said they may have to move out of Iowa to maintain treatment plans for their children.

“My heart goes out to them,” Reynolds said. “I’m a parent. I’m a grandmother. I know how difficult this is. This is an extremely uncomfortable position for me to be in. I don’t like it, but I have to do what I believe right now is in the best interest of the kids until we can have some more research done or we can see what’s happening in some of these other countries that have been doing this since the ’70s to better understand the impact.”

Seven other states have policies in place that ban gender transition care for minors. On Monday, Missouri’s attorney general said he would issue an emergency order requiring an 18 month waiting period and treatment of any mental illnesses before Missouri doctors could provide transgender care to children.