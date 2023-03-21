Several Iowa schools dealing with ‘swatting’ calls today

Several schools in Iowa are dealing with fake calls today about possible shootings at district buildings.

Classes were canceled at Clinton High School amid reports of possible gunshots having been fired at the school. The administration posted online that students were sheltering in place as police investigated — and in an update said police found no sign of any gunshots.

Muscatine police searched the Muscatine High School after a call and classes resumed when police turned up no threats. The Iowa City Police Department issued a statement saying it is communicating with the Iowa City Community School District regarding calls that are known as “Swatting.”

The statement says the calls are not credible and there is no reason for concern at this time.