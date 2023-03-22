Fort Dodge Police issue warrants for two suspects in Christmas Day murder

Arrest warrants have been issued for two men police believe were involved in the murder of a Fort Dodge man nearly three months ago.

Fort Dodge Police have issued a warrant for 31 year old Lakendrick Mosley of Des Moines. The charge? First degree murder. A warrant has been issued for 27 year old Darwin Green of Fort Dodge for aiding and abetting murder in the first degree. Both men are still at large. Forty-six-year-old Montreail Dungy was killed on Christmas Day.

Fort Dodge Police say they will not be releasing any additional information about the case and they’re encouraging anyone with information about Dungy’s murder to contact police.

(Reporting by Brooke Bickford, KVFD, Fort Dodge)