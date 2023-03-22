Ogundele and Ulis are leaving the Iowa basketball program

Juniors Josh Ogundele and Ahron Ulis have notified head coach Fran McCaffery of their intentions to transfer from the University of Iowa and the men’s basketball program.

“Being a part of three NCAA Tournament teams and winning a Big Ten championship with my teammates is something that I am extremely thankful for and will forever cherish,” Ogundele said. “Thank you to my teammates, coaching staff and fans for embracing me over the past three years. At this time, I believe it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal as I continue to chase my dreams.”

In three seasons as a reserve center, Ogundele saw limited action in 38 games. The London native totaled 21 points, 19 rebounds, four blocks, six assists and six steals in 11 games as a junior.

“I want to thank the Iowa coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play college basketball at this level and become a Big Ten champion,” said Ulis. “I also would like to thank my teammates and fans for embracing and supporting me over the past three years. I have built lifelong relationships and brotherhoods during my time as a Hawkeye. With that being said, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and begin my next journey as a student-athlete.”

In three seasons as a guard, Ulis competed in 84 contests, including 27 starts as a junior. The Chicago native averaged 6.1 points, 2.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 32 games this past season.

“We are all appreciative of Ahron and Josh’s contributions to our program the past three years,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “Both were good teammates on three NCAA Tournament teams and helped us win a Big Ten championship. Both Ahron and Josh have bright futures. My staff and I will assist both players during this transition.”