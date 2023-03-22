Reynolds says it’ll be ‘a sad day in America’ if Trump indicted

Governor Kim Reynolds says if a New York District Attorney announces an indictment against former President Trump, it will be a politically charged prosecution.

“I think it’s ironic that D.A. is focused on charging a Republican former president of the United States when New York is facing unprecedented crime,” Reynolds told reporters during a news conference on Tuesday.

Reynolds noted New York and federal prosecutors who had previously investigated Trump’s $130,000 payment to a porn star threatened to expose an affair had declined to press charges. The governor said Americans are concerned about more pressing issues like inflation, border security and emerging foreign adversaries.

“Yet you have an overactive D.A. who is hellbent on taking out a Republican former president of the United States,” Reynolds said, “and I think it’s ridiculous.”

Reynolds said it will be “a sad day in America” if Trump is indicted. Trump posted on social media this weekend that he expected to be arrested yesterday and he asked his supporters to protest. Trump kicked off his 2024 Iowa Caucus camp aign this month with an event in Davenport and Reynolds introduced Trump to the crowd. So far Reynolds has appeared with Trump and three other potential or declared G-O-P presidential candidates.