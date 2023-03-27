Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / News / DCI says Sheldon woman allegedly killed by son

DCI says Sheldon woman allegedly killed by son

By

Nathaniel Kassel. (photo courtesy of the DCI)

The Iowa DCI has released updated information on the woman killed in Sheldon last week.

The woman has been identified as 62-year-old Jody Lynn Duskin. Duskin was found dead inside her home last Thursday by a family member. The State Medical Examiner determined her death was a homicide.

Duskin’s son, Nathaniel Kassel of Rock Rapids, was arrested in South Dakota for first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Kassel is being held at the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota awaiting a judge to approve his extradition to Iowa.

No other details of the shooting are being released as police continue to investigate.