DCI says Sheldon woman allegedly killed by son

The Iowa DCI has released updated information on the woman killed in Sheldon last week.

The woman has been identified as 62-year-old Jody Lynn Duskin. Duskin was found dead inside her home last Thursday by a family member. The State Medical Examiner determined her death was a homicide.

Duskin’s son, Nathaniel Kassel of Rock Rapids, was arrested in South Dakota for first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Kassel is being held at the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota awaiting a judge to approve his extradition to Iowa.

No other details of the shooting are being released as police continue to investigate.