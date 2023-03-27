Iowa women are headed to the Final Four

Thirty years later The Hawkeye women are headed back to the Final Four. Iowa blew the game open by outscoring Louisville 30-12 to close the third quarter in a 97-83 win in Seattle. It’s Iowa’s first trip to the Final Four since 1993 and the first for head coach Lisa Bluder.

Junior guard Caitlin Clark had the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA Tournament history. She finished with 41 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

” Spectacular”, said Bluder. “I don’t know how else to describe what she does on the basketball court. A 40-point triple double against Louisville to get to the Final Four. Are your kidding me? It is mind boggling”

Clark made 11 of 19 shots, including eight of 14 from behind the arc.

“This is probably the biggest game I have played in but I honestly felt it was one of the most calm I have ever felt before a basketball game in my life”, said Clark.

The Hawkeyes head to Dallas this morning and play in the national semifinals Friday night against the winner of tonight’s game between Maryland and top ranked and unbeaten South Carolina.