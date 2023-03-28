Traveling to Texas to watch the Hawkeyes in the Final Four will cost you

Some speculate Friday night’s Final Four match-up between Iowa and South Carolina will be the most-watched college women’s basketball game in U.S. history.

If you’d like to see the game in Texas in person you will need to shell out at least $1,000, probably more, according to Dubuque travel agent Angie Harter. She tells KCRG TV that price includes the cost of a round-trip flight, a Dallas hotel room, and a ticket to the game — and the costs are rising.

“As prices go up, it’s just supply and demand,” Harter says. “So the space will fill, the prices will get more expensive and it’s a matter of — you snooze, you lose.” The University of Iowa plans to open Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a free watch party on Friday night. If you’d just like to show some black-and-gold spirit, there are plenty of t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and other apparel for sale.

Jonathan Sevilla, co-manager of the Iowa Hawk Shop in Iowa City, says they’ve already sold around 100 shirts to customers — which was nearly their entire initial supply, though more are on the way. “It’s exciting,” Sevilla says. “Now, every time we get a new batch of orders and new stuff comes in we just, first thing we’re looking for now is to find our Iowa Hawkeyes and Final Four gear.” It’s the first Final Four appearance for the Iowa women since 1993.