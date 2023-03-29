Pence, back in Iowa, says he has nothing to hide about Jan. 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence is back in Iowa, the day after a federal judge ruled Pence must testify before a grand jury investigating January 6th and former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“We’re currently talking to our counsel about the balance of that decision and determining the way forward, but I have nothing to hide,” Pence said. “I’ve written and spoken extensively about that day and the days leading up to it.”

Pence spoke with reporters after addressing the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale this morning. Host Kim Schmett praised Pence for not bending to the pressure on January 6th.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the way our vice president represented us at a time when things were really tough. Not only were they tough, they were dangerous for him physically and he stood there with his principles and backed that up and his family was even there at the time,” Schmett said. “This is really, really tough stuff.”

Pence, who drew the largest crowd of the year at the Westside Conservative Club, has not yet announced whether he’ll run for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination. He answered audience about the economy, partisan rancor and the war in Ukraine. While answering a question about border security, Pence recalled an Oval Office meeting with Trump.

“Obviously it did not end well, but all those four years the president and I had a very good working relationship, bringing different talents, oftentimes different temperament to things, but we both understood each other, we were both working the same agenda,” Pence said.

Pence is making a midday stop in Cedar Rapids to address a crowd of Linn County Republicans. He’s scheduled to be in Iowa City tonight as the keynote speaker at the Johnson County Republicans’ Reagan Dinner.