No. 25 Iowa baseball opens B1G race

The 25th ranked Iowa baseball team opens Big Ten play by hosting preseason favorite Maryland in a three game series beginning Friday afternoon. The Hawkeyes are 19-4 and take on a Terrapin team that has slugged 47 home runs in a 15-9 start. Maryland ranks 18th nationally in homers and is averaging nearly nine runs per game.

“Maryland’s offense is going to be tough to hold down”, said Iowa coach Rick Heller. “That is why they are the preseason favorite and won the regular season last year. We will have our hands full.”

The series runs through Sunday.