Former Moravia teacher charged with assaulting pre-K student

A former southeast Iowa teacher was arrested based on accusations that she assaulted a preschool student.

The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Erin Aalfs was a preschool teacher at the Moravia Community School District when on March 10 she kicked and threw rocks at a student and later picked up the child and threw the victim towards a chain link fence causing the child to hit the ground and fence. The incident occurred at the elementary school’s playground during school hours. The child was not injured.

Aalfs later resigned from her position and was arrested on March 29. She’s been charged with two counts of simple assault and interference with official acts after the sheriff’s office says Aalfs resisted arrest and a deputy suffered minor injuries.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)